Armenia’s acting PM pays tribute to Charles Aznavour’s memory

On a visit to France, Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan laid flowers in front of the newly erected bust of world-famous singer Charles Aznavour in Paris, paying tribute to his memory.

Charles Aznavour’s bust was unveiled in Paris on May 22 on the 97th birth anniversary of the legendary French-Armenian singer and composer.

Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo inaugurated the bust in the presence of members of Aznavour family, Armenia’s Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmadjian, elected official and local Armenians.

It was installed at the Odeon crossroads, in the district of Saint-Germain-des-Prés where the author of “La Bohême” spent his childhood.

The bronze sculpture, made in 1964, is the work of artist Alice Mélikian. It was given to Charles on his first trip to Armenia in the same year, The Aznavour Foundation offered it to the City of Paris in October 2019, a year after the singer’s death.