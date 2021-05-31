Ryanair flight diverted to Berlin due to security threat

A Ryanair flight travelling from the Republic of Ireland to Poland diverted to Germany due to a potential security threat, the airline has confirmed, the BBC reports.

Flight FR1901 departed from Dublin just before 17:00 local time on Sunday.

During the flight, German air traffic control notified the crew of a “potential security threat on board,” a Ryanair spokesman told BBC News NI.

The captain diverted to the nearest airport, Berlin, where passengers disembarked for security checks.

“Once cleared by German authorities, passengers travelled onwards to Krakow on a spare Ryanair aircraft after a delay on the ground of approximately seven hours,” the airline’s spokesman added.

“Ryanair apologizes sincerely to all affected passengers for this unavoidable delay, which was outside the airline’s control.”