Over 100 pilgrims visit Amaras Monastery in Artsakh

Russian peacekeepers accompanied 117 pilgrims from Stepanakert and the adjacent settlements to the Amaras Monastery in Artsakh on Sunday, the Russian Ministry of Defense reports.

“The Center for Humanitarian Response of the Russian peacekeeping contingent carries out escort and protection of pilgrims to the religious sites of Nagorno-Karabakh, Amaras Monastery is one of those sites,” said the representative of the Center for Humanitarian Response Alexander Korolev.

Amaras is one of the Christian monasteries of the early Middle Ages – a famous religious and cultural center of medieval Armenia, located on the territory of the Martuni region.