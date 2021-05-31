Harutyunyan, Shoigu discuss situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Armenia’s acting Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Army General Sergey Shoigu.

The defense ministers of the two strategic allies discussed the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the ways to implement the agreements reached during a meeting in Moscow last week.



The interlocutors also touched upon the main directions of the ongoing reforms in the Armenian Armed Forces, the course of the mission carried out by the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the Artsakh Republic, as well as regional security issues and a number of issues related to joint actions to counter them.