Armenia’s acting PM to visit Paris and Brussels

On June 1-2, 2021, Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will be paying a working visit to the French Republic (Paris) and to the Kingdom of Belgium (Brussels).

On June 1, Nikol Pashinyan will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, National Assembly Speaker Richard Ferrand and Senate President Gérard Larcher in Paris.

On June 2, Nikol Pashinyan will meet with President of the European Council Charles Michel in Brussels. The Acting Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia is also scheduled to meet with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium Alexander De Croo.