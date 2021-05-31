Armenian national team holds first training session in Croatia

Twenty-two players took part in the first training of the Armenian national team in Zagreb. Varazdat Haroyan also joined the team, but missed the training due to an injury. Haroyan’s participation in the match against Croatia is not certain. Everything will be clear on May 31 after the medical examination.

Taking into account the different condition of the players, the team’s fitness coach Javier Miñano gave different tasks to a number of players.

On May 31, the team will hold a pre-match training session at Velika Goritsa City Stadium.