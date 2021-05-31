Armenian Defense Ministry denies reports on new captives

The Armenian Ministry of Defense has denied the reports on nine new captives.

The statement comes after Azerbaijani social networks disseminated information claiming that Armenian soldiers had been taken prisoner while crossing the state border of Azerbaijan.

“Despite the fact that this information was quickly denied by the Azerbaijani state structures, including the relevant statement made by the State Border Guard Service of Azerbaijan, some users of Armenian social networks and the media continue to circulate it,” the Defense ministry said.

The Ministry of Defense once again urges not to spread unverified and false, and in this case, even officially denied information.