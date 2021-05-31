Anna Naghdalyan quits as Foreign Ministry Spokesperson

Anna Naghdalyan has informed she will no longer fulfill the duties of the Foreign Ministry Spokesperson.

In a Facebook post Naghdalyan thanked all media representatives, colleagues at the Foreign Ministry and her team for the effective cooperation and support “during this difficult, responsible period.”

She expressed special gratitude to former Foreign Ministers Ara Aivazian and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan for trust.

“It was a great honor to work with such experienced, patriotic diplomats,” she said.

Anna Naghdalyan will continue her diplomatic service.