Discussion on border points possible only after Azerbaijani troops leave Armenian territory

The clarification of the Armenian and Azerbaijani border points can be discussed only after the Azerbaijani military leave the territory of the Republic of Armenia, acting Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan told Armenpress.

The comments come after Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister said the Russian proposals on solving the border crisis with Armenia was acceptable to Azerbaijan.

“Azerbaijan supports the proposal of the Russian side to establish a trilateral commission on the delimitation and demarcation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border,” Ali Asadov said at the sitting of CIS Heads of Government in Minsk.

Mher Grigoryan said the Russian proposals on resolving the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border are acceptable for Armenia, and the Armenian side presented its position in writing to its Russian partners on May 19.

“According to it, the clarification of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border points can be discussed only in case the Azerbaijani military units leave the territory of the Republic of Armenia. In this context, we also emphasized the return of our captured soldiers,” Mher Grigoryan said.

He stressed that Armenia reaffirms the proposal to withdraw troops from the border on both sides, relocate them to permanent locations, and proceed to clarifying the border points.