Armenia’s Liana Gyurjyan wins gold at World Youth Weightlifting Championships

Armenia’s Liana Gyurjyan (81 kg) won the gold at the World Youth Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, the Armenian Weightlifting Federation informs.
