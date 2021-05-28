PoliticsTop

US committed to helping negotiate a long-term political settlement to Karabakh conflict – Blinken

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 28, 2021, 12:55
The United States remains committed to helping negotiate a long-term political settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Azerbaijan Republic Day.

“As a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, the United States remains committed to helping the sides negotiate a long-term political settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and address the humanitarian impact of the fighting, including the release of all detainees, accounting for those missing, and the full and expeditious exchange of remains,” Blinken said.

