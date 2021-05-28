Sen. Menendez condemns capture of Armenian soldiers by Azerbaijani forces

Senator Bob Menendez has condemned the capture of six Armenian soldiers on Thursday.

“I unequivocally condemn the recent capture of Armenian soldiers by Azerbaijani forces. Azerbaijan’s aggression only exacerbates already heightened tensions. I demand the soldiers’ swift return,” Menendez said in a Twitter post.

The U.S. Department of State said late on Thursday it remains concerned by escalating developments along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

“Movements along the border are provocative; the sides should relocate and cease fortification. We call on Azerbaijan to release all detainees immediately,” Department Spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.