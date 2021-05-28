Massimiliano Allegri back as Juventus manager after Andrea Pirlo sacked

Juventus have reappointed former boss Massimiliano Allegri just hours after sacking Andrea Pirlo, the BBC reports.

Former Italian international Pirlo, 42, was a surprise choice when he took over from Maurizio Sarri last summer.

Juventus ended fourth in Serie A under their former player to miss out on the title for the first time since 2012.

Allegri was in charge of Juventus from 2014-19, winning five successive league titles and reaching the Champions League final twice.