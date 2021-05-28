Canada concerned over the capture of six Armenian soldiers by Azerbaijani forces

Canada has expressed concern over the capture of six Armenian soldiers by Azerbaijani forces.

“Canada is concerned by the capture of six Armenian soldiers by Azerbaijani forces and the ongoing tensions along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border,” Global Affairs Canada said in a Twitter post.

“We call for all issues to be resolved peaceful negotiations through the OSCE Minsk Group,” the Foreign Ministry added.

Six Armenian soldiers were captured in the border areas of Gegharkunik province on Thursday, while carrying out engineering work.