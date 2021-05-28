Armenia’s highest flag raised in Gegharkunik province

The state flag of the Republic of Armenia was hoisted 53 meters high in the territory of Noy Land hotel complex in Chkalovka community of Gegharkunik region, Governor Gnel Sanosyan informs.

The tricolor, 70 meters above the level of Lake Sevan, is the highest in the territory of the Republic of Armenia. The flag is 9 meters long and 4.5 meters wide. The blessing ceremony was performed by the Vicar of the Gegharkunik Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Archbishop Part Barseghyan.

The Vicar recalled the names of the founders of the Republic of Armenia, the heroes fighting for the freedom of Armenia and wished peace and victory to the homeland.

“Raising this flag on the occasion of the founding day of the Republic of Armenia is a good occasion to be filled with new energy and faith, to continue building and strengthening the homeland with joint efforts.,” the Governor said in a Facebook post.