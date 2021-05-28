Armenia denies shooting in the direction of Nakhijevan

The Armenian Ministry of Defense says the reports claiming an Azerbaijani soldier was wounded in shooting from the Armenian side “is another blatant lie.”

“The Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia did not open fire in the direction of Nakhijevan,” the Ministry said in a statement.

“Apparently, the reasons for the injury of the Azerbaijani serviceman should be sought in the quality of interpersonal relations of the servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan and in discipline-related issues,” the Defense Ministry said.