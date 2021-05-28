A group of EU Ministers to visit Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan – Borrell

A group of EU Ministers will visit Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the Commission Josep Borrell has said.

“A group of [European Union] Ministers will visit the three South Caucasus countries on my behalf to show our readiness to further engage in the region,” Borrell said at the informal meeting of Foreign Affairs Ministers in Lisbon, Portugal.

The Foreign Affairs Ministers of the European Union (EU) gathered for an in-person meeting in Lisbon on 27 May, with the usual chairmanship of the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell.

As a rule, this informal meeting, known as Gymnnich, is organised by the rotating Presidency of the Council of the EU. The main items on the agenda for this meeting will be EU-Africa relations, the unresolved conflicts in the Eastern Neighbourhood and the Indo-Pacific region. There will also be an exchange of views with the Jordanian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ayman Al Safadi, who has been invited to take part in the working lunch.