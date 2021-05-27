Zinedine Zidane quits as Real Madrid coach

Zinedine Zidane has decided to quit as Real Madrid coach, the club said in a statement.



“It is now time to respect his decision and show our appreciation for his professionalism, dedication and passion during all these years, and for what his figure represents for Real Madrid,” the club said.



“Zidane is one of the great myths of Real Madrid and his legend goes beyond what he has been as a coach and player of our club. He knows that he is at the heart of Real Madrid and that Real Madrid is and will always be his home,” Real Madrid said.