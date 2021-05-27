Recent developments an immediate threat to Armenia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty – Pashinyan

The development of the past days are an immediate threat to Armenia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the cabinet meeting today.

“It is a severe violation of international law, and this is the case where the Republic of Armenia must use all levers, including international ones, to resolve the situation, and we are going to take all necessary measures,” Pashinyan said.

The acting PM said today’s incident in the border areas of Gegharkunik province was kidnapping, not capturing.

He further explained that the soldiers had been carrying out engineering work to strengthen the protection of the borders, and refuted the reports claiming the servicemen had undertaken a subversive attempt.

The Ministry of Defense reported earlier that six Armenian servicemen were captured from the border areas of Gegharkunik province early on May 27.