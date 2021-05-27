Opposition Bright Armenia faction demands convening sitting of the Security Council

Taking into account the fact that Azerbaijan continues to use force, aggression, violation of the territorial integrity of Armenia, the opposition Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly demands convening a special sitting of the Security Council with participation of the heads of all factions represented in the Parliament.



“Taking into consideration that as a result of the criminal actions of Azerbaijan, there are casualties among the Armenian Armed Forces and captured servicemen, and taking note of the further escalation of the situation and the irreversible consequences, we immediately demand the convening of a special sitting of the Security Council with the participation of the heads of all the factions of the National Assembly, Bright Armenia leader Edmon Marukyan said in a Facebook post.

The statement comes after six Armenian servicemen were captured early on May 27, when carrying out engineering work on the border areas of Gegharkunik province. The acting Prime Minister called the incident “kidnapping.

