Moscow calls on Yerevan and Baku to solve issues peacefully

Moscow calls on Yerevan and Baku to resolve all emerging problems peacefully, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said during a phone conversation with EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar.

“The Russian side reaffirmed the appeal to the parties to resolve all emerging problems peacefully through negotiations. Russia is ready to continue to provide every possible assistance to this process,” the text says.

As indicated in the Russian Foreign Ministry, Rudenko and Klaar exchanged views and assessments of the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the course of the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the context of the work of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.