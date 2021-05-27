France concerned by increase in incidents on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

France expresses its deep concern at the increase in incidents on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the most recent of which is the capture of 6 Armenian soldiers by Azerbaijani forces on the night of May 26 to 27, 2021, the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“France calls on the parties to exercise the utmost restraint and to refrain from any provocation. The demarcation and delimitation of the border between the two countries must be done in the framework of a negotiation between the parties without any fait accompli on the ground,” the Foreign Ministry said.

The Ministry also recalled the declaration of the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron dated May 13th.