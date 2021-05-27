Armenian President, Army chief discuss the situation on borders

President Armen Sarkissian had a telephone conversation with Chief of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan.

The Chief of General Staff provided the President of the Republic with details of capturing of the Armenian servicemen carrying out engineering works in the border areas of Gegharkunik region and briefed the President on the border situation.

The President stressed the importance of using all the diplomatic opportunities of the relevant bodies, first of all, the Armenian Armed Forces, to ensure the return of the captured servicemen. According to the President, the maximum should be done to ensure the security and protection of the rights of our soldiers guarding the border and the population of the Republic of Armenia.

Noting that the provocative actions of Azerbaijan in the territory of the Republic of Armenia should receive a strong response from the international community, the President said that he would continue to raise the issue during contacts with international partners.