Armenia MoD publishes map of the area the six servicemen were captured from

As the Azerbaijani side continues to disseminate misinformation on the circumstances of capturing of the six Armenian servicemen this morning, the Armenian Ministry of Defense has published the map of the area.

The map shows the deployment of Armenian and Azerbaijani forces, as well as the location of the area where the incident took place.

“We state again that the Armenian servicemen were in the territory of the Republic of Armenia and did not cross the border,” the Ministry said.

The Azerbaijani side continues to claim that the Armenian servicemen were captured in an attempt to cross the border and accuse the captured Armenian troops of planning subversive activities.