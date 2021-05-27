Armenia applies to European Court regarding the six POWs captured today

The Republic of Armenia has applied to the European Court of Human Rights to ensure respect of the fundamental human rights of six Armenian prisoners of war captured this morning, Representative of Armenia before the ECtHR informs.

The Office of the Representative of Armenia before the ECtHR has submitted request to the European Court of Human Rights to indicate interim measures under Rule 39 of the Rules of Court against Azerbaijan in the name of the individuals taken captive while carrying out engineering works in the border area of the Gegharkunik region early in the morning on 27 May 2021.

The submitted request aims to ensure respect of the captives’ rights to life and prohibition of torture envisaged by the European Convention on Human Rights.