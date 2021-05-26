Wearing masks in open-air areas will not be mandatory in Armenia from June 1

Wearing a mask in open-air areas will no longer be mandatory in Armenia from June 1, the Ministry of Health ingorms.

Vaccinated citizens will not be required to wear a mask indoors.

Citizen that have received two doses of the vaccine, are registered in the “Armed E-Health” system snd have a QR code.

The vaccination is carried out with 3 vaccines: Sputnik-V, AstraZeneka and CoronoVac. AstraZeneca and CoronoVac are available to citizens over the age of 18 on a voluntary basis.

Sputnik-V is intended for chronic patients over 18 years old, medical workers aged 18-54, residents and employees of social care centers.