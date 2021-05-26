President, Human Rights Defender discuss situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

President Armen Sarkissian met with the Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan today.

The President and the Human Rights Defender discussed the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Arman Tatoyan briefed the President on the results of the fact-finding activities of the Human Rights Defender’s Office in Gegharkunik and Syunik provinces, emphasizing that the illegal presence of Azerbaijani servicemen in the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia is a clear violation of the rights of the entire population.

In particular, he noted that the implementation of the concept of creating a security zone along all sections of the border with Azerbaijan, especially around Syunik and Gegharkunik, will create a real opportunity for the protection of citizens’ rights and security.

The President and the Human Rights Defender attached importsnce to active steps by relevant goverment agencies to protect the security and rights of the population of Armenia, as well as active work with international partners to prevent illegal actions of the Azerbaijani armed forces and rule out their recurrence in the future.