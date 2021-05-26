Iran stands for peaceful settlement of all issues in the region – Zarif

Iran stands for peaceful settlement of all issues in the region, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters in Yerevan after his meeting with Armenia’s acting Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian.

Mr. Zarif added that the countries’ territorial integrity and the rights of peoples should be respected.

“Any escalation that leads to human losses is a matter of concern and we want this issue to be solved peacefully as soon as possible,” Zarif said, commending on the border standoff after Azerbaijan’s intrusion into Armenia’s sovereign territory.

Armenia’s acting Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian said, in turn, that Armenia is in favor of resolving the latest tension through political and diplomatic means.

“We very much appreciate that in these alarming days and circumstances, our age-old friend and neighbor, the Iranian Foreign Minister and my very good colleague Zarif, paid a regional visit and arrived in Armenia today, which testifies to Iran’s unselfish intention to work for stability and security in the region,” he said.

He emphasized that Iran is a very important neighbor and partner that plays a key role in the stability and security architecture of the region. Ara Aivazian emphasized Armenia’s willingness to make every effort to deepen the interstate cooperation with Iran.