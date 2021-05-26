Encouraged by the sense of impunity, Azerbaijan is trying to create new geopolitical realities, Aivazian tells Zarif

Encouraged by the sense of impunity, Azerbaijan is trying to create new geopolitical realities, Armenia’s acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Aivazian said at the meeting with visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

“Undoubtedly, this encroachment against Armenia’s territorial integrity is a direct consequence of the war unleashed on September 27, 2020, by Azerbaijan against the people of Artsakh, their right to self-determination and life, as well as the inadequate international and regional response to Azerbaijan’s actions towards undermining the regional peace,” the acting Foreign Minister said.

“Encouraged by the sense of impunity, Azerbaijan is trying to create new geopolitical realities which do not proceed from the interests of countries concerned in regional stability. In these conditions, the dialogue with our regional partners is more than important,” he said.