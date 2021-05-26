CSTO has taken note of Armenian acting PM’s appeal

The Collectives Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has taken note of Armenian acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s appeal, CSTO press secretary Vladimir Zainetdinov told reporters today, TASS reports.

He said the work on holding consultations in accordance with the instructions of the chairman of the CSTO Collective Security Council Emomali Rahmon continues.

Zainetdinov reminded that during the meeting of the coordination meeting of the chairmen of the defense and security committees on Tuesday CSTO Deputy Secretary General Valery Semerikov said that the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border requires urgent measures, primarily of a political and diplomatic nature, as well as implementation of demarcation and delimitation on this section of the state border.

On Wednesday, Pashinyan said at the National Assembly that the Armenian side does not exclude the possibility of applying to the UN Security Council because of the situation on the border with Azerbaijan, if the CSTO mechanisms fail to help solve the problem. In addition, he said that Armenia is not satisfied with the “speed of action” of the CSTO on the problem of the border with Azerbaijan, and added that the organization was yet to publicly express a clear position on this matter.

On May 14, Pashinyan appealed to the current chairman of the CSTO Collective Security Council, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, with a request to instruct to immediately activate the mechanism of emergency consultations in order to coordinate the positions of the CSTO member states and take measures to eliminate the emerging “threat to security and territorial integrity” in Syunik. Rahmon instructed to hold appropriate consultations.