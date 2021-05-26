Azerbaijan trying to cover up its provocations againt Armenia’s sovereign territory

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has issued a statement accusing the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia of firing on the combat positions of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan from May 24 to 26.

The Armenian Defense Ministry says “this message is obviously another miserable attempt to cover up the provocations carried out against the sovereign territories of the Republic of Armenia and the murder of a contract serviceman of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia, junior sergeant Ghevorg Khurshudyan.”

Moreover, it is noteworthy that according to the report, the Armenian side has been firing on the Azerbaijani positions for three days already, but the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has made a decision to speak about it only today.

It was mentioned in the message that the Azerbaijani positions were also shelled in Artsakh, in the direction of Shushi.

“The command of the Russian military group carrying out a peacekeeping mission in the Artsakh Republic informed the RA Ministry of Defense that no shots were fired in that direction either,” the Ministry of Defense said, adding that the Armed Forces did not fire any shots in the direction of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the mentioned days.

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia reiterates that the Azerbaijani encroachments on the sovereign territories of the Republic of Armenia are absolutely inadmissible;