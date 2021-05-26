Armenian-Iranian business forum held in Tehran

An Armenian-Iranian business forum was held in Tehran with the support of the Armenian Embassy. The conference was organized in the Chamber of Commerce of Iran within the framework of the working visit of Armenia’s State Revenue Committee Chairman (SRC) Edward Hovhannisyan to the Islamic Republic.



Prior to the conference, a private conversation took place between SRC Chairman Edward Hovhannisyan and Chairman of the Iranian Chamber of Commerce Gholam-Hossein Shafe’i. The parties attached importance to the cooperation between the businessmen of the two countries and highlighted the huge potential for development.

During the conference, the businessmen discussed the new changes in the spheres of tax, customs legislation and administration of Armenia. The SRC representatives briefed the Iranian colleagues on the reforms implemented in recent years, which have had a significant impact on the development of trade and economic relations between the two countries.



Edward Hovhannisyan expressed readiness to organize regular consultations with representatives of the business sector in order to discuss the existing problems and search for ways to solve them.