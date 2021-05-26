Armenia does not rule out the possibility of applying to the UN Security Council, acting PM says

While the pace of CSTO actions is not satisfying at this point, we will continue to work consistently together with our partners towards further clarification of the situation, Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the National Assembly today.

“Azerbaijan’s initial intention has not been neutralized yet, and our partners need to be well-informed of that intention and express a clear stance on it,” Pashinyan said, adding that the CSTO and its member states are yet to clearly state that the Azerbaijan should withdraw its forces.

“While this potion is expressed on working level, they are yet to do that publicly,” the acting PM said.

As for the possibility of applying to the UN Security Council, Nikol Pashinyan said the issue has been under consideration from day one and continues to be on the agenda. He added, however, that when making such decisions, it’s necessary to have a certain framework of predictability, and do some preliminary work.

“We have never ruled out and do not rule out that we might chose that path, if it turns out that the CSTO tools or those of the Armenian-Russian joint group of forces are not enough for resolving the situation,” Pashinyan said.