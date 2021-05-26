23 parties, 4 blocs bid for participation in snap parliamentary elections

Twenty-three parties and four blocs of parties have bid for participation in the snap parliamentary elections on June 20. The political forces had until 6 pm today to submit the necessary documents to the Central Electoral Commission (CEC). The CEC has five days to process the applications.

Blocs of parties:

“Armenia” Alliance

“Free Homeland” Alliance

“I have the Honor” Alliance

Shirinyan-Babajanyan Alliance of Democrats



Parties:

Civil Contract Party

Fair Armenia Party

Republic Party

Pan-Armenian National Statehood Party

Prosperous Armenia Party

Armenian Homeland Party

National Agenda Party

Christian-Democratic Party

European Party of Armenia

Citizen’s Decision Social Democratic Party

Our Home is Armenia Party

National-Democratic Pole Party

United Homeland Party

5165 National Conservative Movement Party

Bright Armenia Party

Rise (Verelq) Party

Freedom Party

Liberal Party

Armenian National Congress Party

Sovereign Armenia Party

Awakening National Christian Party

Democratic Party of Armenia

Armenian Eagles United Armenia Party

According to the Electoral Code and the schedule established by the Central Electoral Commission, the registration of the electoral lists of the parties and blocs participating in the snap elections will be completed until May 31, 18:00.

Political forces will be vying for at least 101 seats in Armenia’s new parliament that will be elected on June 20 under the system of proportional representation.

Under Armenian law, the parties need to win at least 5 percent of the vote in order to be represented in the National Assembly. The vote threshold for blocs is set at 7 percent.