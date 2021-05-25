Yerevan condemns Baku’s fake criminal cases against Armenian POWs

The Armenian Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned official Baku’s criminal prosecution against Lyudvik Mkrtchyan and Alyosha Khosrovyan, who were captured during the recent aggression of Azerbaijan against Artsakh.

The Ministry reminds that under the international humanitarian law, in particular the Geneva Conventions, the latter are considered prisoners of war and should have been immediately released after the end of hostilities. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan has filed fake criminal cases against them, thus openly violating both the norms of international humanitarian law and its obligations under the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020.

Despite numerous calls from the international community, Azerbaijan continues to use Armenian prisoners of war as political hostages, and continues the policy of torture and psychological pressure on them.

The Foreign Ministry further notes that Azerbaijan is yet to prosecute those who committed atrocities and inhuman treatment towards Armenian prisoners of war and captured civilians, and killings, despite the fact that the perpetrators of such crimes themselves documented their crimes and made them public.

“Official Baku blatantly neglects the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights on providing information on Armenian servicemen and civilians held in Azerbaijani captivity. As a result, on March 9, 2021 in accordance with Article 39, paragraph 2 of the Rules of Court, the European Court of Human Rights decided to notify the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe of its interim measures against Azerbaijan,” the Foreign Ministry stated.

“The Armenian prisoners of war and civilians held hostage in Azerbaijan, regardless of the circumstances of their captivity, must immediately be released and repatriated without any preconditions,” it concluded.