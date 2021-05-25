Vagharshak Harutyunyan, Rustam Muradov discuss situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Acting Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan received Commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the Artsakh Republic, Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov.



The course of the peacekeeping mission in Artsakh was discussed during the meeting. Rustam Muradov briefed the Armenian Defense Minister on the actions taken by the Russian military contingent to maintain the ceasefire.



The interlocutors discussed in detail the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border following the Azerbaijani provocation and the actions taken by the Armenian side.

The head of the Armenian Defense Ministry stressed that any encroachment on the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia is absolutely inadmissible, and added that the position of the Ministry of Defense on this issue is clear – representatives of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces must return to their starting positions without preconditions.



Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Rustam Muradov discussed possible options for resolving the situation.