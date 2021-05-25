Failure by CSTO to respond to Azerbaijan’s deadly actions fraught with further escalation, Armenia’s acting FM tells Ambassadors

Armenia’s acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Aivazian received Ambassadors of the CSTO member states accredited to Armenia – Sergey Kopirkin (Russia), Alexander Konyuk (Belarus) and Bolat Imanba (Kazakhstan).

The meeting focused on the illegal military intrusion of the Azerbaijani armed forces into some border regions of Armenia since May 12, as a result of which an Armenian serviceman was killed on May 25.

The Armenian Foreign Minister noted that ignoring the calls of the international community, Azerbaijan not only fails to withdraw its armed forces from the territory of Armenia, but also resorts to new illegal actions against a CSTO member state.

Ara Aivazian said that failure by the international community, first of all by the CSTO, to respond adequately to the deadly actions of the Azerbaijani armed forces will lead to further escalation of the situation fraught with the worst consequences in terms of regional security and stability.