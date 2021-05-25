Armenia strongly condemns blatant encroachment on its sovereign territory

The Armenian Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the blatant armed encroachment against its sovereign territory, calling it a violation of the norms of international law.

The statement comes after Armenian serviceman, junior sergeant Gevorg Khurshudyan was killed in Azerbaijani firing in the direction of Verin Shorzha settlement in Gegharkunik province.

“Despite calls from the international community, Azerbaijan refuses to withdraw its armed forces from the sovereign territory of Armenia, by further escalating the situation and undermining regional security and stability. The hostilities carried out by Azerbaijan in the sovereign territory of Armenia give the right to the Republic of Armenia to undertake the necessary and adequate steps to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity and to ensure the security of its population,” the Foreign Ministry stated.

“It’s noteworthy that Azerbaijan tries to cover up these illegal military activities in the territory of Armenia by disseminating disinformation. The Armenian side is ready to engage in an international investigation to find out all the circumstances of this fatal incident,” the Ministry said.