TUMO’s installation opens at 17th International Architecture Exhibition in Venice

TUMO’s installation has opened at 17th International Architecture Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia.

TUMO’s “Learning to Learn Together” installation at the Biennale explores the future of learning and showcase the international network of TUMOs.

It showcases dozens of learning experiences of TUMO students from Armenia, France, Germany, Russia, Ukraine, Albania and Lebanon.

Through their unique stories, students talk about some of the most important things they have in common – freedom of choice, personalization, teamwork and real-life experiences.

“We need to find a new kind of relationship between educational processes and their environments,” TUMO CEO Marie Lou Papazian said in her opening remarks, adding that students should be responsible for their educational path and have the resources and conditions that will enable them to discover their full potential and expand its boundaries.

This year, the Biennale focuses on new challenges facing the world, especially those related to architecture, and proposes solutions to these challenges.

The exhibition will be open until November this year, and on August 30 the jury, headed by world-famous Japanese architect Kazuyo Sejima, will announce the winners.

The Venice Architecture Biennale is part of the Art Biennale, founded in 1895. The main purpose of the Biennale, held every two years since 1980, is to offer architectural solutions to societal and technological problems.

This year, 112 projects from 46 countries are represented at the event. The Biennale is divided into two main sections: The permanent pavilion in the Biennale Gardens and the Arsenale, which hosts projects from numerous nations under one roof.