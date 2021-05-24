Mkhitaryan wants to see AS Roma as high as possible

Roma forward Henrikh Mkhitaryan gave his verdict on the team’s season following their finale against Spezia.

The Armenian’s 85th minute goal made all the difference, as Roma drew 2-2 with Spezia to qualify for next season’s UEFA Europa Conference League.

Mkhitaryan admitted that the club must aim higher for next season after finishing seventh in Serie A.

“Today’s match isn’t the Roma we want to see,” he said to Roma TV.

“Luckily we scored twice in the second half, but I hope the team does better next season because matches like this one are going to be decisive.”

“I think the team needs a bit of freshness. We’ve practically been playing for two years in a row, which isn’t easy. Personally I had a good season but I could’ve gotten more goals and assists. We had up and down results but we stayed united until the end.”

He concluded, “I hope we get better results in the next few years. I want this team to finish in the highest position possible because with this city and these supporters, the club has to be in the top four.”

“This was a difficult year for all of us, but we tried our best. I want to see AS Roma as high as possible in the next years, as the fans and the city deserve it,” Mkhitaryan said in a Twitter post.

