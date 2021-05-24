Home | All news | Politics | Iran’s Zarif to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan PoliticsTop Iran’s Zarif to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 24, 2021, 12:43 Less than a minute The Minister of Foreign Affairs will leave for Azerbaijan and Armenia tomorrow, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters today, IRNA reports. No further details were provided. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 24, 2021, 12:43 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Share via Email Print