Iran’s Zarif to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan

The Minister of Foreign Affairs will leave for Azerbaijan and Armenia tomorrow, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters today, IRNA reports.

No further details were provided.

