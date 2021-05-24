Henrikh Mkhitaryan reacts to absence from national team

Armenia captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan has reacted to his absence from the national team squad for upcoming matches against Croatia and Sweden, saying the reasons presented by coaching staff are not convincing.

“To my suprise, I have been informed by the coaching staff of the Armenian National Team that, for whatever reasons, I was not called up for the upcoming international games. The provided official reasons are not convincing to me. Nevertheless, I stand beside our boys and wish them the best of luck in the matches to come, Mkhitaryan said in a Facebook.

Armenia head coach Joaquín Caparrós announced the squad earlier today.

Armenia will face Croatia and Sweden on June 1 and 5, respectively.