Fourteen killed after cable car fells in Italy

Fourteen people, including at least one child, have been killed and another child is seriously injured after a cable car fell on a mountain near Lake Maggiore in northern Italy on Sunday, the BBC reports.

The accident happened on a service transporting passengers from the resort town of Stresa up the nearby Mottarone mountain in the region of Piedmont.

Images from the scene show the wreckage lying in a steep wooded area.

Five Israeli nationals were among the dead, Israel’s foreign ministry says.

Most of the victims died at the crash site, with the death toll steadily rising on Sunday afternoon as the wreckage was searched.

Officials said two survivors, children aged about five and nine, were airlifted to a hospital in Turin but the older child later died.

The younger child – who is also an Israeli national – underwent surgery and is in a critical condition.

“We are devastated,” Marcella Severino, mayor of Stresa, told broadcaster RAI.