Eurovision winner denies taking drugs during event

The lead singer of the Italian band who won the Eurovision Song Contest has denied taking drugs, following online speculation over competition footage showing him leaning over a table, the BBC reports.

Måneskin’s Damiano David rejected the idea that he had been taking cocaine.

“I don’t use drugs. Please, guys. Don’t say that really, no cocaine,” he said at a press conference.

In a statement, Eurovision said the singer would “take a voluntary drug test after arriving home”.

Måneskin, who had been favourites to win the contest, took the top prize with their song Zitti e buoni.

People at home speculated as to what the singer was doing when he appeared to bend his face towards a table as the band celebrated their victory during the live broadcast.