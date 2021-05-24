Armenia’s acting FM discusses situation on borders with Ambassadors of OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries

Armenia’s acting Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian received Ambassadors of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin (Russia), Jonathan Lacotte (France) and Lynne Tracy (USA).

The broad framework of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, regional security and peace issues were touched upon.

The meeting focused on the situation in the border regions of Armenia due to the intrusion of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces into the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia.

The Acting Foreign Minister presented the latest developments, reaffirming Armenia’s readiness to resolve the issue through political-diplomatic means.

Acting Minister Aivazian emphasized that any encroachment on the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia is inadmissible and stressed that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces must leave the territory of the Republic of Armenia immediately and unconditionally to avoid further escalation of the situation.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the steps to be taken in the current situation.