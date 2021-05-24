Armenian acting FM, Iran’s envoy discuss situation after Azerbaijani provocations

Armenia’s acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Aivazian received today Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri.

Issues of regional security and peace were at the center of the meeting. Reference was made to the situation created by the provocative actions of Azerbaijan in the border regions of Armenia.

The Armenian Foreign Minister stressed the imperative of the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the Azerbaijani armed forces that have intruded into the sovereign territory of Armenia.

The interlocutors exchanged views on a number of issues on the Armenian-Iranian agenda, special reference was made to the recent high-level visits and the implementation of the agreements reached as a result of them.