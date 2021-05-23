Part of Azerbaijani personnel return to starting positions, border situation relatively stable – Armenia MoD

The situation after the provocations carried out by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable as of noon on May 23, no incidents have been reported, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs.



On the evening of May 22, a part of the personnel of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces that had entered the territory of Armenia returned to the starting positions.

The media reports claiming “there are more than 1,000 Azerbaijani servicemen in Lake Sev area in Syunik” do not correspond to reality., the Ministry said.



Armenian Armed Forces fully control situation, keeping Azerbaijani servicemen blocked.