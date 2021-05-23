Defense Ministry says it possesses no information on any Armenian soldier in Iran

The Ministry of Defense reiterates it possesses no information about the presence of any Armenian soldiers in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Ministry reminds that had discussions with its Iranian counterparts on the issue months ago, and the reports that there could be Armenian soldiers in Iran were not conformed.



Earlier today the Embassy of Iran in Armenia also refuted the claims that 160 Armenian servicemen were in Iran, and the Iranian side had posed preconditions for their repatriation.

The Embassy called the reports “false and unfounded.”