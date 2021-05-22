Consultations between Armenian, Russian Foreign Ministries held in Moscow

Consultations were held in Moscow between the Foreign Ministries of Armenia and Russia on May 21. The discussions focused on the Middle East, North American and Latin American issues.

The Armenian delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Gagik Ghalachyan, the Russian side was represented by Deputy Foreign Ministers Mikhail Bogdanov and Sergey Ryabkov.

A wide range of issues related to international security, current regional developments, cooperation between the integration structures of the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation and cooperation with third countries were discussed.

The parties exchanged views on bilateral cooperation with a number of countries on issues of mutual interest.