Visiting Artsakh was one of Charles Aznavour’s most cherished dreams which he realized in the form of a pilgrimage.

Today, on his birthday, a bust of the world-famous chansonnier was installed in the Armenian-French Friendship Park in Stepanakert, immortalizing this powerful figure of the Armenian Diaspora in the heart of Artsakh, Diaspora High Commissioner’s Office reports.

Another bronze bust of Charles Aznavour was unveiled in Paris today.